Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $63.65 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.