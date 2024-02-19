Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$31.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

