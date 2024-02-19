Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Receives C$31.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.56.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Filo Mining
Filo Mining Price Performance
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.