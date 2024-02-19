Financial Review: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 61.27% 14.03% 11.29%

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

25.7% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance $48.90 million 5.95 $32.29 million $2.02 7.92

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Great Portland Estates and Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

