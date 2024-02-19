First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.49. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

