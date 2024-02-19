First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $130,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.83 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.