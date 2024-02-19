Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 156.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PFD opened at $10.10 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

