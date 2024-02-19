Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 139,093 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 85,454 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.06.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
