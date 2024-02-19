Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) by 211.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,196 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $17.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

