Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Motorola Solutions worth $639,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $320.49 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.85 and a 1-year high of $333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.