Fmr LLC Buys 7,122,991 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Copart worth $634,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Copart by 308.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 878,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after acquiring an additional 663,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 132.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,984,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $4,341,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 633,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,301,000 after acquiring an additional 294,888 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

