Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,498,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673,480 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.11% of Raymond James worth $652,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,494,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 856.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 63,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $119.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

