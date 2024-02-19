Fmr LLC Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fmr LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.55% of EMCOR Group worth $747,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $252.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $255.71.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

