Fmr LLC Has $630.47 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,109,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,925 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 10.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $630,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

