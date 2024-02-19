Fmr LLC Has $656.11 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.88% of GSK worth $656,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $42.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

