Fmr LLC Has $732.32 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.00% of Performance Food Group worth $732,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Price Performance
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFGC
Performance Food Group Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.