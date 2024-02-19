Fmr LLC Has $732.32 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,441,763 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,756 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 8.00% of Performance Food Group worth $732,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $74.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

