Fmr LLC Has $761.63 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,731,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Charter Communications worth $761,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $132,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

CHTR stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.64 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.