Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.52% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $704,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

