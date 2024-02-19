Fmr LLC Purchases 194,337 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.29% of Vulcan Materials worth $614,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $637,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $255.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $260.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.20.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

