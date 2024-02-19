Fmr LLC Purchases 2,635,894 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635,894 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Howmet Aerospace worth $697,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $62.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

