Fmr LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,748,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380,921 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.64% of Dominion Energy worth $614,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

