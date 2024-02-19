Fmr LLC Sells 1,253,476 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,253,476 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.82% of IQVIA worth $652,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE IQV opened at $238.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $243.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

