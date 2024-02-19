Fmr LLC Sells 125,448 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,421,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,448 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.82% of Ryanair worth $624,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 207.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after acquiring an additional 647,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 126.0% during the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 108,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James upped their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $139.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

