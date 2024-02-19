Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FTV opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

