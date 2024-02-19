Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on FTV
Fortive Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE FTV opened at $84.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $85.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fortive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortive
- What are earnings reports?
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.