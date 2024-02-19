Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

