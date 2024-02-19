Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of FSP opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $244.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.83.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
