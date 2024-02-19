FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

RAIL stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

About FreightCar America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

