FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
RAIL stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
