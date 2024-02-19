Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.6 %

Freshpet stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

