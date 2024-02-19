Freshpet (FRPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FRPT opened at $89.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,344,000 after buying an additional 458,570 shares in the last quarter.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
