FS KKR Capital (FSK) to Release Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.20 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 292.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $7,366,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,065,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,351,000 after acquiring an additional 328,042 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $5,935,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

