FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $4.40 on Monday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

