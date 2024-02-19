FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By Cormark

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$35.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.76. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$31.51 and a 52-week high of C$39.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total value of C$296,452.97. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.21%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

