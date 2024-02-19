FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $6.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.28 on Monday. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

