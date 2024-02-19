FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $31.20 on Monday. Hilltop has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 3,479.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hilltop by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hilltop by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,486,000 after purchasing an additional 105,716 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

