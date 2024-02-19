FY2024 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

LPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $68.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.00. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 195,718 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,640,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,496,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 397.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

