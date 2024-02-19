FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Raised by National Bank Financial

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.00.

TSE MFC opened at C$33.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. The firm has a market cap of C$60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.75. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$33.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

