FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bandwidth Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $349.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $61,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bandwidth news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $61,155.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $80,205.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,609.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,492 shares of company stock valued at $314,603 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bandwidth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

