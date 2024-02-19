FY2025 EPS Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NanoXplore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

GRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoXplore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$352.96 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.57.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

