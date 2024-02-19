Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total value of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,630.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,706 shares of company stock worth $3,532,348. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

IT opened at $448.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

