Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 1.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

