Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.79.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Generac will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

