Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8 billion-$24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.