Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Images were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GETY shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $317,468.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,299 shares of company stock worth $1,041,086. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

GETY stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

