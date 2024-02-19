Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $86.14 on Monday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $44.98 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

