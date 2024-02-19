Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at C$46.56 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$36.42 and a 52 week high of C$51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The stock has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.75.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In related news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$1,250,601.92. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,624. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

