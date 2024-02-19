Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $34.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

