Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.68.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
