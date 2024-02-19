Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
GLBE opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
