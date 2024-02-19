Global-e Online (GLBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Global-e Online to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global-e Online Price Performance

GLBE opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.