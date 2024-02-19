goeasy Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $16.67 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $16.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.79 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$186.33.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$177.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$134.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$87.00 and a 12-month high of C$180.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

