Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $91.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,590,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $186,315.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Slj Dynasty Trust sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $2,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,442 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,520.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,759 over the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

