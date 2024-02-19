GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from GQG Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
GQG Partners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.
About GQG Partners
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.