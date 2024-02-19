Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.65 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

