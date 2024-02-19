Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $93.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

